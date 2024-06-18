Short Interest in Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) Decreases By 11.3%

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,290,000 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the May 15th total of 11,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days. Currently, 10.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Allbirds news, CFO Ann Mitchell sold 62,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.56, for a total value of $34,992.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 812,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,733.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of Allbirds by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Arnhold LLC boosted its position in shares of Allbirds by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 272,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 46,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in Allbirds during the fourth quarter valued at $348,000. 44.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on BIRD shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Allbirds from $1.60 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Allbirds in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Allbirds from $0.90 to $0.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

BIRD traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.53. 450,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,493. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.84. Allbirds has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.79.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $39.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 million. Allbirds had a negative return on equity of 57.15% and a negative net margin of 60.50%. On average, equities analysts expect that Allbirds will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of lifestyle and performance shoes; and apparel, including classic tees and sweats, socks, and underwear. It sells its products through its retail stores, as well as online.

