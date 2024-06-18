Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $89.66 and last traded at $89.75. 235,962 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 893,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHAK. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Shake Shack from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Shake Shack from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Shake Shack from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Shake Shack from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shake Shack currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.17.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Shake Shack

Shake Shack Stock Down 2.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 170.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.26.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $290.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.00 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.08%. Shake Shack’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shake Shack

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total transaction of $31,315.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,699.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shake Shack

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the first quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the third quarter worth about $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 122.6% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 32,150.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shake Shack Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.