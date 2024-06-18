Sempra (NYSE:SRE) CAO Peter R. Wall Sells 6,100 Shares

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $457,927.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,357.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SRE stock traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $75.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,231,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,011,337. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.84. The company has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.74. Sempra has a one year low of $63.75 and a one year high of $78.83.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business's revenue was down 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.93%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sempra from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sempra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in Sempra by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 10,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 3.4% during the first quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 38,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Sempra by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 18,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

