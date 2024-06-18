Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Position Trimmed by Burkett Financial Services LLC

Burkett Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.4% of Burkett Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Burkett Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Athena Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 158,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,925,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 244,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,551,000 after buying an additional 6,304 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 13,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.17. The stock had a trading volume of 357,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,825. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $49.54.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.