Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stake Lifted by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 663,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Appleton Partners Inc. MA owned approximately 0.10% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $41,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. Napatree Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,418,000. Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,197,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 98,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after acquiring an additional 8,603 shares during the period. Finally, VanderPol Investments L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,255,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

SCHX stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $64.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,297. The stock has a market cap of $42.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.52. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $48.31 and a 1 year high of $64.75.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

