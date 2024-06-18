SALT (SALT) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.48 Million

SALT (SALT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One SALT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0207 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SALT has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar. SALT has a market capitalization of $2.48 million and $2,152.10 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SALT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00010946 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00008803 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,478.07 or 1.00038239 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00012375 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005250 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000755 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.64 or 0.00080113 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000044 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT (SALT) is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02108008 USD and is up 12.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $4,882.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.