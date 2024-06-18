Royal Bank of Canada Trims Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Target Price to $31.00

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on XNCR. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Xencor from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Xencor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Xencor from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $34.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Xencor in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xencor presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.38.

Get Xencor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Xencor

Xencor Stock Down 5.2 %

XNCR stock opened at $19.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a current ratio of 7.08. Xencor has a fifty-two week low of $16.49 and a fifty-two week high of $26.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.51. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 0.82.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.28). Xencor had a negative net margin of 82.23% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%. The business had revenue of $12.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Xencor will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xencor

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XNCR. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,901,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,981,000 after buying an additional 717,401 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,011,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,154,000 after purchasing an additional 243,793 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Xencor by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,819,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,530,000 after buying an additional 335,881 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xencor by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,845,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Xencor during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,557,000.

Xencor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.