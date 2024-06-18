Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Sector Perform Rating for Veralto (NYSE:VLTO)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $101.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Veralto in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Veralto from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Veralto has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Shares of VLTO opened at $100.57 on Friday. Veralto has a 1 year low of $65.51 and a 1 year high of $102.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.28 and a 200-day moving average of $87.27.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Veralto’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Veralto will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%.

In other Veralto news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $30,314.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $752,315.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,399.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $30,314.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,437.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in Veralto by 216.0% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

