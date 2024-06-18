Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Rogers Communications stock opened at $37.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.86. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of $36.55 and a 12 month high of $48.19.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 2.90%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rogers Communications will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3658 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 181.25%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 120.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 912 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Rogers Communications during the first quarter valued at $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. 45.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

