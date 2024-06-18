RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $165.75.
RLI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on RLI from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on RLI from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on RLI from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on RLI from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.
RLI opened at $141.51 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.23 and its 200-day moving average is $141.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.41. RLI has a one year low of $125.77 and a one year high of $149.20.
RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.26. RLI had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $444.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. RLI’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RLI will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. RLI’s payout ratio is 16.02%.
RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.
