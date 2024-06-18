Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ: CHRW) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/7/2024 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/7/2024 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock.

6/6/2024 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $71.00.

5/30/2024 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/15/2024 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/3/2024 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $85.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/3/2024 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/2/2024 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $76.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/2/2024 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $65.00 to $70.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/2/2024 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $80.00 to $85.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/2/2024 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $79.00 to $86.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.06. 461,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,643,295. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.58. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $100.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.26. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.44%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 494 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 336.0% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

