Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for McDonald’s (MCD)

McDonald’s (NYSE: MCD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/13/2024 – McDonald’s is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock.

6/13/2024 – McDonald’s had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen. They now have a $305.00 price target on the stock.

6/3/2024 – McDonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $290.00 to $300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/28/2024 – McDonald’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $302.00 to $288.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/20/2024 – McDonald’s had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen. They now have a $305.00 price target on the stock.

5/2/2024 – McDonald’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $325.00 to $315.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/2/2024 – McDonald’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $337.00 to $320.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/1/2024 – McDonald’s had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $290.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/1/2024 – McDonald’s had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $315.00 to $310.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/1/2024 – McDonald’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $305.00 to $300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/1/2024 – McDonald’s had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $335.00 to $330.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2024 – McDonald’s had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen. They now have a $305.00 price target on the stock.

4/26/2024 – McDonald’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $330.00 to $300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

McDonald’s Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $3.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $249.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,152,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,321,006. The company has a market capitalization of $179.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $265.62 and its 200 day moving average is $281.12. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.71%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,096 shares of company stock worth $1,127,678. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McDonald’s

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $6,110,000. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.0% in the third quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 796 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 406,326 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $107,043,000 after buying an additional 134,414 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

