Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Agilent Technologies (A)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Agilent Technologies (NYSE: A):

6/3/2024 – Agilent Technologies had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $152.00.

5/31/2024 – Agilent Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $135.00 to $125.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/30/2024 – Agilent Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $155.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/30/2024 – Agilent Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $147.00 to $136.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/30/2024 – Agilent Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $145.00 to $135.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/30/2024 – Agilent Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $155.00 to $141.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/30/2024 – Agilent Technologies had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $134.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $145.00.

5/30/2024 – Agilent Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $145.00 to $126.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

5/30/2024 – Agilent Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $163.00 to $153.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/30/2024 – Agilent Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $163.00 to $151.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:A traded up $1.28 on Tuesday, hitting $133.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,171,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,571. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.80 and a 52 week high of $155.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.24.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

In related news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total transaction of $417,095.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,957.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $254,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total value of $417,095.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,957.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,785 shares of company stock worth $2,670,836 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 527.8% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth $34,000.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

