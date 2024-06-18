QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Major Shareholder Sells $4,631,632.39 in Stock

QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 127,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $4,631,632.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,123,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,756,883.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Carlyle Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 17th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 99,642 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $3,586,115.58.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 64,263 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $2,585,300.49.

QuidelOrtho Stock Performance

Shares of QDEL stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.61. 663,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,913. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 12-month low of $35.40 and a 12-month high of $89.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.33 million. QuidelOrtho had a negative net margin of 61.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.96%. On average, analysts anticipate that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QDEL. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on QuidelOrtho from $81.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuidelOrtho

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QDEL. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 230.6% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 980,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,231,000 after acquiring an additional 683,637 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho during the fourth quarter valued at $41,968,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 144.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 908,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,961,000 after purchasing an additional 536,492 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in QuidelOrtho in the 4th quarter worth about $37,144,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 4,035.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 451,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,981,000 after buying an additional 440,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

Featured Stories

