QUASA (QUA) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $577.65

QUASA (QUA) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Over the last seven days, QUASA has traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar. One QUASA token can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. QUASA has a market cap of $234,276.18 and approximately $577.65 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About QUASA

QUA is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00198581 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $580.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

