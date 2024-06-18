Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Quanex Building Products in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Shares of NYSE NX opened at $29.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $972.69 million, a PE ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.27. Quanex Building Products has a 12-month low of $24.97 and a 12-month high of $39.31.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $266.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanex Building Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is 13.11%.

Insider Activity

In other Quanex Building Products news, SVP Paul Cornett sold 3,064 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total transaction of $115,574.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,983.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quanex Building Products

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NX. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 157.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Quanex Building Products in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. 97.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

Featured Stories

