Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Position Trimmed by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,795 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Qualys by 218.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Qualys by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 333 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Qualys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Qualys from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.23.

Qualys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS traded down $4.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,606. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.67. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $122.53 and a one year high of $206.35.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.17. Qualys had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 28.48%. The company had revenue of $145.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Qualys news, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.45, for a total value of $115,132.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,763.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.32, for a total value of $954,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,601 shares in the company, valued at $25,437,448.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.45, for a total transaction of $115,132.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,763.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,543 shares of company stock worth $4,205,072. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

