Qtum (QTUM) Trading 15.4% Lower Over Last Week

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 18th. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar. Qtum has a market capitalization of $261.37 million and approximately $42.08 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for $2.48 or 0.00003838 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,419.72 or 0.05282093 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00040745 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00014761 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00007133 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00012428 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00009937 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001822 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,197,254 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

