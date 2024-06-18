PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Short Interest Up 20.0% in May

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,110,000 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the May 15th total of 4,260,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Institutional Trading of PulteGroup

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in PulteGroup by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in PulteGroup by 2.0% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,092 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 4.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in PulteGroup by 2.4% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PHM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zelman & Associates raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on PulteGroup from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.07.

PulteGroup Stock Up 0.3 %

PHM stock traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $114.40. 1,324,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,752,198. PulteGroup has a 12-month low of $68.80 and a 12-month high of $122.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.59.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.51. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.41%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Featured Articles

