Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH cut its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 66,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Principal Financial Group from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.30.

Principal Financial Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PFG traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.22. 251,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.21 and a twelve month high of $86.79. The company has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.32.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 54.20%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

