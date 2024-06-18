Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Receives C$113.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$113.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Premium Brands from C$117.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$112.00 price objective on shares of Premium Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Premium Brands from C$97.00 to C$103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Premium Brands from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Premium Brands from C$99.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PBH

Premium Brands Trading Up 0.1 %

TSE PBH opened at C$87.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.19, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.00. Premium Brands has a one year low of C$84.66 and a one year high of C$113.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.19, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$89.00 and its 200-day moving average is C$90.72.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.45 billion. Premium Brands had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 1.50%. Equities research analysts predict that Premium Brands will post 4.9137555 EPS for the current year.

Premium Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Premium Brands’s payout ratio is 159.62%.

About Premium Brands

(Get Free Report

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.