Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Shares Gap Up to $36.55

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.55, but opened at $38.76. Praxis Precision Medicines shares last traded at $38.26, with a volume of 15,963 shares.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $75.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

The firm has a market cap of $669.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.59 and its 200 day moving average is $42.22.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($2.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 million. Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative net margin of 5,711.85% and a negative return on equity of 101.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -10.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,051,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,548,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the first quarter worth $18,878,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 1.0% during the first quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,357,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the first quarter worth $32,707,000. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

