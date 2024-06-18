PPX Mining (CVE:PPX) Trading Down 18.2%

PPX Mining Corp. (CVE:PPX – Get Free Report) traded down 18.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05. 384,300 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 237% from the average session volume of 113,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

PPX Mining Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.74, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68.

PPX Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PPX Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Igor project that includes four concessions covering an area of approximately 1,300 hectares located in northern Peru.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PPX Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPX Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.