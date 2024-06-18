Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PTLO. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Portillo’s in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Portillo’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Portillo’s from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Portillo’s presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.00.

PTLO opened at $10.16 on Friday. Portillo’s has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.38 million, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.05 and its 200 day moving average is $13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $165.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.90 million. Portillo’s had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that Portillo’s will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Portillo’s by 1,493.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the third quarter worth $49,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Portillo’s by 241.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

