Piper Sandler Trims Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Target Price to $151.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $170.00 to $151.00 in a research note released on Friday morning. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company's stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PSX. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $157.57.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.4 %

PSX opened at $137.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $89.74 and a 1-year high of $174.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total transaction of $1,132,272.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,242.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 8,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Keynote Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth $964,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.2% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 203,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,345,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

