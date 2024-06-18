Piper Sandler Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Piper Sandler restated their overweight rating on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $700.00 price objective on the software company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ADBE. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. JMP Securities reissued a market perform rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Adobe from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Adobe from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $607.67.

Adobe stock opened at $518.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $475.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $539.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $232.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.27. Adobe has a 12 month low of $433.97 and a 12 month high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 346.2% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Steph & Co. raised its stake in Adobe by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

