Peter Lawrence Gianulis Acquires 300,000 Shares of Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO) Stock

Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO – Get Free Report) Director Peter Lawrence Gianulis bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,000.00.

Shares of OGO traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.07. The company had a trading volume of 21,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,635. The stock has a market cap of C$2.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.12. Organto Foods Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,545.02.

About Organto Foods

Organto Foods Inc engages in the sourcing, processing, packaging, distribution, and marketing of organic and value-added fruit, and vegetable products. The company's products include vegetable and fruit products comprising asparagus, avocado, blueberries, ginger, herbs, mango, limes, raspberries, snow peas, sugar snaps, fine green beans, and other products under the I AM Organic, Awesome, Fresh Organic Choice brands.

