Peter Lawrence Gianulis Acquires 300,000 Shares of Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO) Stock

Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO – Get Free Report) Director Peter Lawrence Gianulis bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,000.00.
Organto Foods Trading Down 12.5 %
Shares of OGO traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.07. The company had a trading volume of 21,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,635. The stock has a market cap of C$2.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.12. Organto Foods Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,545.02.
About Organto Foods
