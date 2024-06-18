Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBK opened at $29.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.50. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 1 year low of $17.31 and a 1 year high of $31.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $154.68 million, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.61.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $19.34 million during the quarter.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s payout ratio is presently 25.94%.

In related news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 1,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $29,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,457,959.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 7.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 37,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 217,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small-to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; and credit and debit cards.

