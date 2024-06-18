PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Insider Acquires $26,478,000.00 in Stock

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.13 per share, with a total value of $26,478,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 16,004,098 shares in the company, valued at $706,260,844.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Monday, June 17th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 38,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.65 per share, with a total value of $1,658,700.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 403,400 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.36 per share, for a total transaction of $17,894,824.00.

On Monday, June 10th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 7,500 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.65 per share, with a total value of $342,375.00.

On Friday, June 7th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 51,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.19 per share, with a total value of $2,355,690.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 200,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.37 per share, for a total transaction of $9,074,000.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 84,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $3,776,640.00.

Shares of NYSE PBF traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,703,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042,988. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.63. PBF Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.63 and a fifty-two week high of $62.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.10 and a 200-day moving average of $49.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.95%. Equities research analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,829,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,664,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,832,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,936,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 25,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 9,284 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PBF. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho cut shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on PBF Energy from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PBF Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.18.

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

