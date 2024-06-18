PayPal USD (PYUSD) Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. Over the last week, PayPal USD has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. PayPal USD has a total market capitalization of $401.58 million and $7.60 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PayPal USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001534 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PayPal USD

PayPal USD’s total supply is 402,371,586 tokens. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal. The official website for PayPal USD is www.paypal.com/pyusd.

Buying and Selling PayPal USD

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 406,371,537.41. The last known price of PayPal USD is 0.99780598 USD and is up 0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $8,782,088.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPal USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPal USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PayPal USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

