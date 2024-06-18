Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Citigroup

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PYCR. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.25.

Paycor HCM Stock Down 3.0 %

PYCR stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.15. 1,655,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906,719. Paycor HCM has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.41.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $187.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paycor HCM will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paycor HCM news, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $29,001.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,978,414.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $27,596.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,184. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $29,001.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,978,414.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paycor HCM

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYCR. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 487,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,482,000 after buying an additional 141,391 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 4,536 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,344,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,338,000 after buying an additional 116,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,884,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,844,000 after buying an additional 710,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

About Paycor HCM

(Get Free Report)

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

Featured Stories

