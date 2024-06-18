Park National Corp OH Trims Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Park National Corp OH trimmed its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,752 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $17,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the first quarter worth $27,417,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda boosted its stake in Ecolab by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 9,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 5,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $914,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Stock Performance

ECL traded up $1.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $244.46. 669,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,266. The stock has a market cap of $69.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.03, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $229.88 and a 200 day moving average of $216.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.72 and a 52 week high of $245.26.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ECL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Ecolab from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on Ecolab from $269.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ecolab from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ecolab from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.56.

Insider Activity

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $227.37 per share, with a total value of $147,790.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,528.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,023,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $227.37 per share, for a total transaction of $147,790.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,528.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

