Park National Corp OH Sells 8,809 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Park National Corp OH lessened its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,809 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Danaher were worth $22,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in Danaher by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Danaher by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.29.

In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $2,386,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,990 shares in the company, valued at $28,352,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $2,386,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,990 shares in the company, valued at $28,352,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 46,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.05, for a total value of $11,735,699.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,441,441.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,783 shares of company stock worth $37,536,717 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $256.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,854,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,768,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $253.68 and a 200-day moving average of $244.68. The company has a market capitalization of $190.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.46, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $269.11.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.31%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

