Park National Corp OH Invests $136,000 in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Park National Corp OH bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,251 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vodafone Group Public by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,039,166 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,002 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 9,269,284 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $80,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,369,456 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $22,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,312 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 617,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,849,000 after buying an additional 304,898 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 19,827.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 189,514 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 188,563 shares during the period. 7.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StockNews.com lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 27th.

Shares of VOD stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $8.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,336,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,406,115. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.78.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.469 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

