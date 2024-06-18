Park National Corp OH Has $6.07 Million Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $6,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MPC traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $172.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,049,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691,684. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.43. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $108.88 and a 12-month high of $221.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.22.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Petroleum to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $221.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $227.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.23.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

See Also

