Park National Corp OH Has $47.36 Million Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Park National Corp OH boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 318,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,952 shares during the quarter. Take-Two Interactive Software accounts for approximately 1.8% of Park National Corp OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $47,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTWO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. HSBC lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 17th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.09.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Down 0.3 %

TTWO stock traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $157.00. 379,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,680,542. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.34 and a twelve month high of $171.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.84.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($17.09). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 69.99%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total value of $13,495,007.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 87,286 shares in the company, valued at $12,965,462.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $36,432.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,724,591.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total transaction of $13,495,007.54. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 87,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,965,462.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 93,569 shares of company stock worth $13,909,565. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

