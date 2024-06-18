Park National Corp OH Grows Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Park National Corp OH grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDY. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 47,016.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,505,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,655 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $485,301,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,656.0% during the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 303,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,137,000 after purchasing an additional 292,768 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 560,825.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 67,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,737,000 after acquiring an additional 67,299 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 108,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,545,000 after buying an additional 64,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $1.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $537.22. The company had a trading volume of 393,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,919. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $537.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $522.86. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $424.22 and a fifty-two week high of $558.34.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

