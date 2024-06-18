Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Receives $13.63 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.37.
Several research firms have weighed in on PARA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Paramount Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Argus downgraded Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Paramount Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.
Shares of Paramount Global stock opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.78.
Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is presently -133.32%.
Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.
