Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Price Target Cut to $3.00

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at B. Riley from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 270.32% from the company’s current price.

OVID has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Ovid Therapeutics from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush assumed coverage on Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lowered Ovid Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Ovid Therapeutics from $3.50 to $1.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.70.

Get Ovid Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OVID traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,760,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,120. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 10.47 and a current ratio of 10.47. Ovid Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $4.14.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.11 million. Ovid Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a negative net margin of 10,691.14%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ovid Therapeutics will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVID. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 81,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 11,926 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 13,728 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of impactful medicines for patients and families with epilepsies and seizure-related neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing soticlestat, a novel cholesterol 24 hydroxylase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with resistant epilepsies; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule direct activator of the KCC2 transporter, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating epilepsies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.