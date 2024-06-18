Okta (OKTA) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) recently:

6/17/2024 – Okta had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock.

6/3/2024 – Okta had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $110.00 to $100.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/30/2024 – Okta was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $122.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $102.00.

5/30/2024 – Okta had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/30/2024 – Okta had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $115.00 to $110.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/30/2024 – Okta had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $130.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/30/2024 – Okta had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

5/29/2024 – Okta had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

5/17/2024 – Okta had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $105.00 to $110.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/10/2024 – Okta had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

Okta Price Performance

NASDAQ OKTA traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $89.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,500,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,591. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of -53.76 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.83. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.04 and a 12 month high of $114.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

In other news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,645,972.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 4,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total value of $445,615.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,119.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,878 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,645,972.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Okta

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank boosted its position in Okta by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Okta by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 86.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Further Reading

