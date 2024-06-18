OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Barclays

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Barclays from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OGE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Shares of OGE Energy stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,640. OGE Energy has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $37.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.51.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.26). OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $596.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that OGE Energy will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 90,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 178.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 14,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

