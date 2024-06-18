NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,967 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors comprises approximately 1.1% of Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Norges Bank bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $762,077,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 893.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,332,578 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $535,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097,727 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,044,000. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,319,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 21,013.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 515,172 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $118,325,000 after buying an additional 512,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $271.27. 130,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,185,219. The company has a market cap of $69.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $167.21 and a twelve month high of $286.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $258.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.82.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 37.49%.

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,357,111.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,052,891.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NXPI has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.80.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

