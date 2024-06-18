Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Price Target Raised to $518.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $483.00 to $518.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 20.37% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Alembic Global Advisors raised Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $532.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $513.23.
Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman will post 24.7 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 960.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 247.6% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth $38,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.
