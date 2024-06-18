Northcoast Research Reiterates Sell Rating for Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM)

Northcoast Research reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

HWM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $74.69.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HWM

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE:HWM opened at $80.00 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace has a twelve month low of $42.94 and a twelve month high of $85.52. The company has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.66.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $2,748,055.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,687 shares in the company, valued at $18,342,306.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Howmet Aerospace

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 81.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth $68,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.