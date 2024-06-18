Nomura Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 800,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,205 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned about 1.49% of Guess? worth $18,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guess? in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Guess? by 405.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Guess? by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Guess? during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Numerai GP LLC acquired a new stake in Guess? in the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. 61.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Guess? in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Guess? in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on Guess? from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Guess? from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Guess? presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

Guess? Stock Performance

GES stock traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $20.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Guess?, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.92 and a 52 week high of $33.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.90.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.13. Guess? had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $591.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guess? Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

Guess? declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, April 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Carlos Alberini sold 138,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $4,219,337.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,546,984.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 30.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Featured Stories

