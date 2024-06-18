Nomura Holdings Inc. Buys 24,222 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 220,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,222 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $22,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.1% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 96,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,377,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 7.8% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 26,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 70.0% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 147,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,804,000 after purchasing an additional 60,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.67.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

NYSE CAH traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $101.20. 249,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,158,641. The stock has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a PE ratio of 44.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.64. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.11 and a 12 month high of $116.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.76.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $54.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.5056 dividend. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

