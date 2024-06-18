Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NISTF) Shares Down 2.7%

Shares of Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NISTF – Get Free Report) traded down 2.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.00 and last traded at $21.00. 535 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.59.

Nippon Steel Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.95.

About Nippon Steel

Nippon Steel Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication, engineering and construction, chemicals and materials, and system solutions businesses in Japan and internationally. The company offers steel plates, sheets, and slags; bar and rod materials; structural steel; pipes and tubes; titanium and stainless products; and railway, automotive, and machinery parts for applications in automotive, energy, infrastructure, and consumer electronics markets.

