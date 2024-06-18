NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NICE from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of NICE from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $276.62.

NICE Stock Performance

Shares of NICE opened at $167.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.57. NICE has a one year low of $149.54 and a one year high of $270.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.13. NICE had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $659.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.81 million. On average, analysts anticipate that NICE will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NICE

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NICE. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NICE in the 3rd quarter worth about $471,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NICE by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,144,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,533,000 after buying an additional 206,551 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in NICE by 187.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 5,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP lifted its holdings in NICE by 156.6% during the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 5,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

NICE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

