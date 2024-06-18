NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Insider James D. Dondero Acquires 16,272 Shares

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Free Report) insider James D. Dondero acquired 16,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 6.16 per share, for a total transaction of 100,235.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 14,703.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE NXDT traded down 0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching 4.78. The stock had a trading volume of 121,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,147. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 5.78 and a 200-day moving average of 6.58. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a fifty-two week low of 4.73 and a fifty-two week high of 13.07.

Get NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust alerts:

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

About NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXDT. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 411.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 7,563 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,101 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000.

(Get Free Report)

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.