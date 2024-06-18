NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Insider James D. Dondero Acquires 16,272 Shares

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Free Report) insider James D. Dondero acquired 16,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 6.16 per share, for a total transaction of 100,235.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 14,703.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE NXDT traded down 0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching 4.78. The stock had a trading volume of 121,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,147. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 5.78 and a 200-day moving average of 6.58. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a fifty-two week low of 4.73 and a fifty-two week high of 13.07.
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.
About NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.
