Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,105 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,340 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. Shopify comprises about 0.7% of Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.'s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,164,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Shopify by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,303,001 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,035,688,000 after purchasing an additional 238,596 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 4,007.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 35,488 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 34,624 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $433,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,551,000. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Shopify from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Shopify from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Shopify in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Shopify from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.49.

Shopify Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of SHOP traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.86. 2,050,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,398,521. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.50.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

